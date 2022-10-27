New British Prime Minister RISHI SUNAK - G7 WEF 🤡 Puppet - Another NWO Paid Salesman, Strong Advocate of CBDC (electronic digital currency) - 102722

The new British Prime Minister and WEF puppet, Rishi Sunak, is a strong advocate of the introduction of CBDC (electronic digital currency). In terms of content and presentation, this could well be a marketing video for the WEF. Obviously, Klaus Schwab is incredibly proud of his student.
