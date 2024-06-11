BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
America's F̶u̶n̶n̶i̶e̶s̶t̶ Hegemony Videos!
176 views • 10 months ago

Download MP3: http://eugenicide.com/thisisyou.mp3

LYRICS:

You pay taxes

Coast to coast for

Illegal wars


Take a good look

In the mirror, you're all

A bunch of WHORES


You're the red, white, & blue

O the bloody things you do!

America, America

This is you!!!


You murdered millions

In Iraq &

Afghanistan...


...Syria,

Libya, Korea;

Vietnam...


We've HAD ENOUGH of you

(& your ZIONISM too!)

America, America...

This is YOU.


* "That's right America, you FUCKED UP baaad!


* "GOD has heard the blood of the innocents in Gaza, & also...


* "...those murdered by your domestic & international abortion, sterilization, & eugenics industries!


* "JUDGEMENT is just around the corner.


* "JESUS is coming (in Person or by proxy) & YOU'RE about to get YOURS!"


Underneath the rubble

Left by

All your bombs


Are little boys

And little girls

Dead beside their moms


O the red, white, & blue

And His Majesty's Jack too


You JEZEBEL WITCH

You're ISRAEL'S BITCH

You're RUN BY JEWS.


[repeat verse two]

americaisraelparliamentusapeacewarsgazavideoshomekingwest bankfunniestunion jackhegemonybloodiest
