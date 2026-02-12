BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Russia will not be represented at Trump's "Peace Council" meeting - Maria Zakharova
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1349 followers
1
57 views • 1 day ago

Russia will not be represented at Trump's "Peace Council" meeting.

Zakharova stated that Moscow will continue to work on formulating a position regarding this organization.

Adding:

The main statements of Dmitry Peskov:

➡️The Kremlin has an understanding about a new round of negotiations with the US and Ukraine, it should take place soon;

➡️Macron and Merz can just call Putin, he has never refused direct contacts;

Zelensky's statement that he will not go to Moscow is not new, Putin's position on the meeting venue remains unchanged;

➡️RF would not like an escalation in the form of increased tariffs with the US over oil supplies to Cuba, but the trade turnover with Washington is currently at zero;

➡️RF hopes for a constructive dialogue with the US on Cuba and a resolution of the situation.

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
