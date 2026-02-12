© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russia will not be represented at Trump's "Peace Council" meeting.
Zakharova stated that Moscow will continue to work on formulating a position regarding this organization.
Adding:
The main statements of Dmitry Peskov:
➡️The Kremlin has an understanding about a new round of negotiations with the US and Ukraine, it should take place soon;
➡️Macron and Merz can just call Putin, he has never refused direct contacts;
Zelensky's statement that he will not go to Moscow is not new, Putin's position on the meeting venue remains unchanged;
➡️RF would not like an escalation in the form of increased tariffs with the US over oil supplies to Cuba, but the trade turnover with Washington is currently at zero;
➡️RF hopes for a constructive dialogue with the US on Cuba and a resolution of the situation.