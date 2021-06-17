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Third Post About Flat Earth Facts and No Views? Censorship?
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40 views • June 17, 2021
This is clip #3 and this is the best flat earth info anywhere- And why is there no views-
I MAKE THIS STATEMENT! Any Channel of two years or longer who is not a flat earther is a shill and dis-info Agent.Anyone in alternative media for 2 years or more knows the shape of this earth and if they still are a globe then 'YOU' might want to consider what I say-
I MAKE THIS STATEMENT! Any Channel of two years or longer who is not a flat earther is a shill and dis-info Agent.Anyone in alternative media for 2 years or more knows the shape of this earth and if they still are a globe then 'YOU' might want to consider what I say-
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