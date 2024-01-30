HOLY SPIRIT OF SINGING - I LOVE YOU, I LOVE YOU, TOO !

I composed this film to honor the song by Serge Gainsbourg, whose inspirational muses were Brigitte Bardot and Jane Birkin, that is entitled : Je t'aime, moi non plus ( I love you, I love you, too)
I will add more comments within this coming week.
FAIR USE governance
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.