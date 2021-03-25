© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Judge Takes Child From Anti-Mask Mother Gives Covid Vaccine Ultimatum
Follow
0
Share
Report
210 views • March 25, 2021
Infowars.com
March 24th 2021, 4:47 pm
A shocking interview by Red Voice Media‘s Stew Peters exposes a mother’s nightmare situation after a Florida judge ruled she cannot see her son because she posted a social media picture without a mask.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/florida-judge-takes-child-from-mother-because-shes-anti-mask-forces-covid-vaccines/
🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
March 24th 2021, 4:47 pm
A shocking interview by Red Voice Media‘s Stew Peters exposes a mother’s nightmare situation after a Florida judge ruled she cannot see her son because she posted a social media picture without a mask.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/florida-judge-takes-child-from-mother-because-shes-anti-mask-forces-covid-vaccines/
🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.