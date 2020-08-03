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Event Horizon - ISS Gunboat vs Double Veteran Chariot lvl 297
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10 views • August 03, 2020
Back with the Gunboat again, this time against a Chariot, a trickier fight get hit once and your toast! The Smuggler ships are a little problematic with the level difference this far out, 900K odd damage to kill them.
Event Horizon is a 2D action/RPG space game available on Android, IOS, Nintendo Switch and on Steam for PC.
Wiki: https://event-horizon.fandom.com/wiki/Event_Horizon_Wiki
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EventHorizonGame/
VK: https://vk.com/club90031290
Music: Nemistade - Running From Evil (Doom II)
Event Horizon is a 2D action/RPG space game available on Android, IOS, Nintendo Switch and on Steam for PC.
Wiki: https://event-horizon.fandom.com/wiki/Event_Horizon_Wiki
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EventHorizonGame/
VK: https://vk.com/club90031290
Music: Nemistade - Running From Evil (Doom II)
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