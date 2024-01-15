NOW Thousands of Tractors Block Berlin as Farmers Stage Mass Protest - part 2

Farmers Fight For Freedom
NOW: Thousands of Tractors Block Berlin as Farmers Stage Mass Protest over Fuel Subsidy Cuts
Earlier, angry German farmers booed the finance minister off-stage as he tried to address the rally.
