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Kevin J. Johnston Interview With CBC Crime Reporter Meghan Grant About AHS Crimes
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72 views • May 10, 2021
Far-Left reporter for CBC, Meghan Grant who claims to be a crime reporter contacting me via email, stating that she was interested in writing a DEFAMATORY article about me.
I issued a warning to her about doing so and that it was in her best interest to have a proper conversation with me, like an adult to spare herself a defamation and tort lawsuit.
She passed me her number and we had a conversation where I completely wiped the floor with her like I do with all far-left anything or anyone!
The "Journalist / Activist" is:
Meghan Grant
CBC Calgary crime reporter
Meghan Grant is the courts and crime reporter for CBC Calgary. If you have a good story idea or tip, you can reach her at [email protected] or on Twitter at @CBCMeg.
Meghan Grant | CBC Calgary Courts and Crime Reporter | cell: 403-921-0688 |
ENJOY THE SHOW and DONATE TODAY! www.KevinJJohnston.me
I issued a warning to her about doing so and that it was in her best interest to have a proper conversation with me, like an adult to spare herself a defamation and tort lawsuit.
She passed me her number and we had a conversation where I completely wiped the floor with her like I do with all far-left anything or anyone!
The "Journalist / Activist" is:
Meghan Grant
CBC Calgary crime reporter
Meghan Grant is the courts and crime reporter for CBC Calgary. If you have a good story idea or tip, you can reach her at [email protected] or on Twitter at @CBCMeg.
Meghan Grant | CBC Calgary Courts and Crime Reporter | cell: 403-921-0688 |
ENJOY THE SHOW and DONATE TODAY! www.KevinJJohnston.me
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