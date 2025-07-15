Inside Bruce Power - The World's Largest Nuclear Plant

It's the largest operating nuclear power station on the planet, a colossal clean energy machine on the shores of Lake Huron that powers nearly a third of Ontario. More videos https://www.youtube.com/@powerprocess3308/videos This is Bruce Power. Join us as we go behind the scenes of this incredible facility, home to eight massive CANDU heavy-water reactors. We'll explore the technology that allows this plant to generate over 6,500 megawatts of reliable, carbon-free electricity—enough to power millions of homes and businesses 24/7. Discover the story behind Bruce Power's multi-billion dollar refurbishment project, a monumental undertaking to extend the life of its reactors to 2064. We'll look at the intricate Major Component Replacement (MCR) program and discuss the ambitious plans for "Bruce C," a potential expansion that could double the plant's capacity and solidify its role as a cornerstone of Canada's net-zero future. This is a journey into the heart of nuclear power, showcasing the engineering, the people, and the technology that will power our world for generations to come. #NuclearEnergy #BrucePower #Engineering #CleanEnergy #HowItWorks #MegaStructures #Ontario #technology #shortsfeed #shorts