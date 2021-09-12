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Overland Journal Ep. 10 Poughkeepsie Gulch Pt. 2 : Jumping " THE WALL" #RFB
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71 views • September 12, 2021
WATCH PART 1 HERE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YU6T_...
WATCH ALL 10 EPISODES HERE: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
@00:00 START
@01:23 INTRO
@02:20 SKIP INTRO
@02:54 WAXXING POETIC
@03:30 CALIFORNIA PASS
@05:32 NASA ROVERS
@7:52 HEADING OUTBOUND
@13:20 A FUNNY THING HAPPENS
@17:47 HEADING IN TO THE WALL
@19:56 HOW NOT TO CRAWL THE WALL
@23:15 JUMPING THE WALL
@28:28 BEHIND THE WALL
@29:31 HEADING OUT
@30:18 MARMOTS
@30:59 MOOSE OR TWO
@31:38 4 CAM CRAWLIN
@34:04 THE ROCK GARDEN
@37:24 MINES AND SUCH
@38:19 OFF TRAIL CHALLENGES
@39:43 REST STOP
@39:52 SHELF ROAD OUT
Shared from and subscribe to:
Jailbreak Overlander
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaWesQ4Xnef9GafslJkS_8w
RichieFromBoston
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/juH53r3AyWVW/
RFB - ALL VIDEOS
https://lbry.tv/@richiefromboston:9
WATCH ALL 10 EPISODES HERE: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
@00:00 START
@01:23 INTRO
@02:20 SKIP INTRO
@02:54 WAXXING POETIC
@03:30 CALIFORNIA PASS
@05:32 NASA ROVERS
@7:52 HEADING OUTBOUND
@13:20 A FUNNY THING HAPPENS
@17:47 HEADING IN TO THE WALL
@19:56 HOW NOT TO CRAWL THE WALL
@23:15 JUMPING THE WALL
@28:28 BEHIND THE WALL
@29:31 HEADING OUT
@30:18 MARMOTS
@30:59 MOOSE OR TWO
@31:38 4 CAM CRAWLIN
@34:04 THE ROCK GARDEN
@37:24 MINES AND SUCH
@38:19 OFF TRAIL CHALLENGES
@39:43 REST STOP
@39:52 SHELF ROAD OUT
Shared from and subscribe to:
Jailbreak Overlander
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaWesQ4Xnef9GafslJkS_8w
RichieFromBoston
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/juH53r3AyWVW/
RFB - ALL VIDEOS
https://lbry.tv/@richiefromboston:9
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