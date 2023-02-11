Create New Account
Commiefornia Insanity, Covid Lunacy, Plus Darren Beattie Talks Fedsurrection
JD Rucker
There are so many awesome changes happening at The JD Rucker Show next week. On today's episode, I briefly talked about that before diving into the news.

Top 10 Questions a Covid Commission Should Probe About the United States’ Pandemic Response - https://thefederalist.com/2023/02/09/top-10-questions-a-covid-commission-should-probe-about-the-united-states-pandemic-response/

San Francisco Mulls Creating a Red-Light District - https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/lincolnbrown/2023/02/09/san-francisco-mulls-creating-a-red-light-district-n1669450

Study: 50% of All Vaccinated Young Athletes Have Myocarditis - https://emeralddb3.substack.com/p/study-50-of-all-vaccinated-young

Naomi Wolf: Pfizer’s COVID-19 mRNA Shot a War on Women, Human Fertility - https://www.naturalnews.com/2023-02-09-naomi-wolf-covid-vaccine-war-women-fertility.html

‘It Was a Mistake’ for Biden to Open Border Without Plan: Andrew Cuomo - https://www.theepochtimes.com/it-was-a-mistake-for-biden-to-open-border-without-plan-andrew-cuomo_5046395.html?utm_source=partner&utm_campaign=TheLibertyDaily

Push-Button Digital Tyranny: U.K. Introduces 'Britcoin' CBDC Project - https://dossier.substack.com/p/push-button-digital-tyranny-uk-introduces

Mo. Senate Votes to End Income Taxes on Gold and Silver, Hold Monetary Metals in Reserve - https://headlineusa.com/mo-senate-end-income-taxes-gold/

At the end, I'll be talking to Darren Beattie from Revolver News. He wrote the forward for a book about The January 6th Report, so we'll be discussing that and all the things surrounding the "Fedsurrection."

