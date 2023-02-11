Commiefornia Insanity, Covid Lunacy, Plus Darren Beattie Talks Fedsurrection

There are so many awesome changes happening at The JD Rucker Show next week. On today's episode, I briefly talked about that before diving into the news.
Top 10 Questions a Covid Commission Should Probe About the United States’ Pandemic Response - https://thefederalist.com/2023/02/09/top-10-questions-a-covid-commission-should-probe-about-the-united-states-pandemic-response/
San Francisco Mulls Creating a Red-Light District - https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/lincolnbrown/2023/02/09/san-francisco-mulls-creating-a-red-light-district-n1669450
Study: 50% of All Vaccinated Young Athletes Have Myocarditis - https://emeralddb3.substack.com/p/study-50-of-all-vaccinated-young
Naomi Wolf: Pfizer’s COVID-19 mRNA Shot a War on Women, Human Fertility - https://www.naturalnews.com/2023-02-09-naomi-wolf-covid-vaccine-war-women-fertility.html
‘It Was a Mistake’ for Biden to Open Border Without Plan: Andrew Cuomo - https://www.theepochtimes.com/it-was-a-mistake-for-biden-to-open-border-without-plan-andrew-cuomo_5046395.html?utm_source=partner&utm_campaign=TheLibertyDaily
Push-Button Digital Tyranny: U.K. Introduces 'Britcoin' CBDC Project - https://dossier.substack.com/p/push-button-digital-tyranny-uk-introduces
Mo. Senate Votes to End Income Taxes on Gold and Silver, Hold Monetary Metals in Reserve - https://headlineusa.com/mo-senate-end-income-taxes-gold/
At the end, I'll be talking to Darren Beattie from Revolver News. He wrote the forward for a book about The January 6th Report, so we'll be discussing that and all the things surrounding the "Fedsurrection."
