The Top 10 Myths of Christianity: X-mass, Jacob/Israel, 2nd Coming, Tribulation, Rapture

The Top 10 Myths That Dominate Christianity:

The majority of those who call themselves Christians don’t really know what Jesus Christ was really like. For generations, the church systems that have been created by people, under Satan's influence of power, money, greed, and control, have mislead the masses to follow man made laws and in God’s eyes, unlawful legislation. This has lead to the damnation of most of the souls of those who call themselves Christians.

Jesus was not, and would never be a Christian. Jesus Christ was a “truther”. God Almighty, the Ruler and Creator of the Universe, the Great I AM, YHWY, is ALL ABOUT THE TRUTH. Satan is all about lies and deception. The Vatican, and those who secretly work for that evil empire (yes, the protestants work for the Vatican), through the Jesuit collegiate system of mind control, only care about money, power and control. What are they up to today? Just watch the Pope and their current mind control agenda to teach the masses that they are a disease on the planet and must be segregated into project like communities around the world (Agenda 21, and now agenda 2030). Even China is in on the game building ghost cities for the future New World Order of Satan. People need to read the Bible correctly, and understand what it REALLY SAYS. http://jahtruth.net/kofk-free/Bible/ JAH, at http://TheWayhomeorfacethefire.net has laid out the true reason why we are all here and has correctly and properly explained and deciphered the scriptures as they were meant to be understood.

The churches and their ministers, pastors, rabbi’s, and imams have done a wonderful job for satan to mislead people, so that on Judgment Day (the reaping when Jesus returns in spirit form), satan won’t be the only one to be damned (Sodom and Gomoreah).

We each individually are responsible for our own souls. Going to a priest or any other person on Earth (except JAH) to tell you what you should believe is a HUGE MISTAKE. The best source for divine insight and inspiration is to communicate with Father directly, alone, in a quiet place, where no one else is around… the opposite of a church! Father sees those who go to church as hypocrites, because they are not communicating directly with HIM. How can anyone who does not pray and listen to instructions from Father know what His instruction is for them individually? Father loves us all. He wants us to learn from Him how to stop sinning, so that we can come back home to heaven.

This blog and article was divinely inspired by God, and edited by JAH. The true message, as is supported in the King of king’s Bible, or the Authorized King James Version (1611), and has been in the Bible for thousands of years. Unfortunately, most people don’t read it. Today especially… as in the days of Noah.

Seek the TRUTH, and God will set you free. Re-impose God’s Laws, help to uncover the Ark of the Covenant that is buried at the Hill of Tara, support JAH, and oppose Satan’s illegal legislation and set the world right, before it’s too late. Prophesy will be fulfilled. Will you find The Way Home or Face the Fire (?).

Please see the link below for a free PDF Book Download:

http://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net/

(at this point in time, nothing else matters except that you read the PDF book linked above)

Live in love, Peace.

