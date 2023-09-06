The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 262 - Killing In The Name ...

In this video i want to come back to the theme of PERSECUTION. When i say persecution i’m referring to the persecution of God’s true people. It’s called Killing In The Name of the Beast! That’s what it’s always been. Let’s understand this from the start. ALL Killing is done in the name of the BEAST! I’m not referring to the many and varied fringe groups who have been bucking against the mainstream narrative for at least the last 100 years. Jesus said in John 16:33, “I have told you these things so that in Me you may have peace. In the world you will have TRIBULATION. But take courage; I have overcome the world!” Jesus said “YOU WILL HAVE TRIBULATION IN THE WORLD.” That is a promise from God! Jesus is speaking to his people NOT to pagan unbelievers rebelling against mainstream social norms. People have been persecuted for being “Different” in all ages so this isn’t anything highly unusual. Just being different will bring unwanted attention and animosity by the majority. You don’t have to try hard! Learn more at: darknessisfalling.com How To Get Born Again and Become A Child of God! darknessisfalling.com/how-to-get-saved.html Following Jesus Christ & Counting the Cost! darknessisfalling.com/counting-the-cost.html The Holy Spirit darknessisfalling.com/the-holy-spirit.html The Roman Catholic “Mark Of The Beast” darknessisfalling.com/mark-of-the-beast.html The Jesuit Vatican New Age Deception darknessisfalling.com/the-jesuits-new-age-deception.html The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire Video Series - Ten Pages - 274 Videos darknessisfalling.com/dif-jesuit-vatican-shadow-empire-video-series-225455.html Face Book - Darkness Is Falling Video Series facebook.com/william.boot.7 Rumble - Darkness Is Falling Video Series rumble.com/c/c-360625?page=5 Rumble - Darkness Is Falling 2 BitChute - Darkness Is Falling Instagram - darknessisfalling.truth You Tube - Darkness Is Falling Channel

