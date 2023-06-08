Tom Renz | Best of The Tom Renz Show Replay: A Look at My Job & the Corruption of Our Justice System

A lot of people ask me what I do and how I fight. It is not a simple or short answer. I am an attorney; I go to court, write contracts, research and develop lawsuits, etc. I am a political commentator; I do the Tom Renz Show on America Out Loud Talk Radio, heard on the IHeart Radio Network, the Lawfare Show on Brighteon, and interviewed in many places regarding the knowledge I’ve acquired as an attorney and activist. I am a political activist; I educate lawmakers, work with the grassroots, and leverage my understanding of the laws and issues to advocate for freedom. And I am a businessman; I work to ensure I can fund lawsuits and activist work through any mechanism I can find, providing it can be done with honesty and integrity. #Lawfare #RenzLaw #TheTomRenzShow #RenzRants #Justice #Corruptions #DOJ #Law #Freedom #Honesty #Integrity
**August 25th & 26th - Tickets On Sale for Las Vegas, Nevada!!!
**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All
**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.