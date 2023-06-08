Tom Renz | Best of The Tom Renz Show Replay: A Look at My Job & the Corruption of Our Justice System

A lot of people ask me what I do and how I fight. It is not a simple or short answer. I am an attorney; I go to court, write contracts, research and develop lawsuits, etc. I am a political commentator; I do the Tom Renz Show on America Out Loud Talk Radio, heard on the IHeart Radio Network, the Lawfare Show on Brighteon, and interviewed in many places regarding the knowledge I’ve acquired as an attorney and activist. I am a political activist; I educate lawmakers, work with the grassroots, and leverage my understanding of the laws and issues to advocate for freedom. And I am a businessman; I work to ensure I can fund lawsuits and activist work through any mechanism I can find, providing it can be done with honesty and integrity. #Lawfare #RenzLaw #TheTomRenzShow #RenzRants #Justice #Corruptions #DOJ #Law #Freedom #Honesty #Integrity

www.TomRenz.com

Learn How to Protect Your Wealth Against Inflation Today At:

www.BH-PM.com tell them Renz sent you.

Learn More About Attorney Thomas Renz Today At:

www.Renz-Law.com

Support Tom Renz Today By Buying Anything from www.MyPillow.com Using PROMO “Renz”

Learn More & Request Tickets to General Flynn and Clay Clark's ReAwaken America Tour Today by Clicking HERE: **https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/

Learn More & Request Tickets to General Flynn and Clay Clark's ReAwaken America Tour Today by Clicking HERE: **https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/

**August 25th & 26th - Tickets On Sale for Las Vegas, Nevada!!!

**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All

**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102





