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Don’t Believe Every Thought You Think
GoldenAgeTimeline
GoldenAgeTimeline
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59 views • May 31, 2022
Ever notice that sometimes the thoughts you think aren’t constructive? In this episode, we’ll look at 4 steps to discerning your thoughts and the subsequent emotions they create, so you can create the life you want versus a life you don’t want.

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TOPICS COVERED
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8:00 – Why it’s so important to be able to change your thoughts at will
11:35 - The different ways people suppress thoughts and emotions
14:40 - The 4-step process to properly digest emotions and turn them into fuel
18:45 - The difference between true thoughts and false thoughts

---------------------------------
LINKS
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MindStory Inner Coach Book and 2 FREE Neuro-Blueprints
https://mindstoryacademy.com/book-free/

The MindStory Blueprint Course – 66 Days to Retrain Your Mind in 15 Core Beliefs
https://mindstoryacademy.com/mindstory-inner-coach-neuro-blueprint-course/

Helio Tropez
Award-Winning Fantasy Novel on Amazon
Bestseller in Time Travel Fiction
https://goldenagetimeline.com/book/


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Keywords
freedomfearlife coachpodcastanxietyworryegregoresuccess tipshow to break free of negative thoughtsself coaching
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy