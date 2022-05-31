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Don’t Believe Every Thought You Think
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59 views • May 31, 2022
Ever notice that sometimes the thoughts you think aren’t constructive? In this episode, we’ll look at 4 steps to discerning your thoughts and the subsequent emotions they create, so you can create the life you want versus a life you don’t want.
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TOPICS COVERED
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8:00 – Why it’s so important to be able to change your thoughts at will
11:35 - The different ways people suppress thoughts and emotions
14:40 - The 4-step process to properly digest emotions and turn them into fuel
18:45 - The difference between true thoughts and false thoughts
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LINKS
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MindStory Inner Coach Book and 2 FREE Neuro-Blueprints
https://mindstoryacademy.com/book-free/
The MindStory Blueprint Course – 66 Days to Retrain Your Mind in 15 Core Beliefs
https://mindstoryacademy.com/mindstory-inner-coach-neuro-blueprint-course/
Helio Tropez
Award-Winning Fantasy Novel on Amazon
Bestseller in Time Travel Fiction
https://goldenagetimeline.com/book/
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STAY CONNECTED WITH GOLDEN AGE TIMELINE
Subscribe to the Golden Age Timeline Podcast
https://goldenagetimeline.com/podcast/
Join The Golden Age Timeline GROUP on TELEGRAM to chat with likeminded people
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Join The Golden Age Timeline CHANNEL on TELEGRAM for updates 🌠 https://t.me/GoldenAgeTimelineChannel
Join our Locals Community:
https://goldenagetimeline.locals.com/
---------------------------------
---------------------------------
TOPICS COVERED
---------------------------------
8:00 – Why it’s so important to be able to change your thoughts at will
11:35 - The different ways people suppress thoughts and emotions
14:40 - The 4-step process to properly digest emotions and turn them into fuel
18:45 - The difference between true thoughts and false thoughts
---------------------------------
LINKS
---------------------------------
MindStory Inner Coach Book and 2 FREE Neuro-Blueprints
https://mindstoryacademy.com/book-free/
The MindStory Blueprint Course – 66 Days to Retrain Your Mind in 15 Core Beliefs
https://mindstoryacademy.com/mindstory-inner-coach-neuro-blueprint-course/
Helio Tropez
Award-Winning Fantasy Novel on Amazon
Bestseller in Time Travel Fiction
https://goldenagetimeline.com/book/
---------------------------------
STAY CONNECTED WITH GOLDEN AGE TIMELINE
Subscribe to the Golden Age Timeline Podcast
https://goldenagetimeline.com/podcast/
Join The Golden Age Timeline GROUP on TELEGRAM to chat with likeminded people
🌠 https://t.me/joinchat/GvBv3gv6Pth6fzZj
Join The Golden Age Timeline CHANNEL on TELEGRAM for updates 🌠 https://t.me/GoldenAgeTimelineChannel
Join our Locals Community:
https://goldenagetimeline.locals.com/
---------------------------------
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