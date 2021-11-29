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Mass hypnosis ushers in totalitarian regime
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176 views • November 29, 2021
Kristi Leigh TV, November 24, 2021
Dr. Malone breaks down the "mass formation" phenomenon that makes it difficult to reason with those who have fallen victim to the globalist leader propaganda. Hear what he says is the hope we have before a total takeover. (Part 1 of extended interview - more coming soon!)
Dr. Malone breaks down the "mass formation" phenomenon that makes it difficult to reason with those who have fallen victim to the globalist leader propaganda. Hear what he says is the hope we have before a total takeover. (Part 1 of extended interview - more coming soon!)
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