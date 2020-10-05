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'We Are Being Lied To! Here Is How….
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154 views • October 05, 2020
Slowly but surely, truth ekes out. There are a couple of interviews with Dr. Mullis, who invented the PCR test and who explains its limitations, especially as regards HIV testing. The good doctor died, at age 74, of pneumonia, just before the 'outbreak' of COVID.
We are and have all along, been lied to about COVID and testing for COVID. This video makes some great points on that issue:
We are and have all along, been lied to about COVID and testing for COVID. This video makes some great points on that issue:
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