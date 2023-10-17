Create New Account
Covid vaccinations approved ILLEGALLY: European Medicines Agency revelations
TowardsTheLight
MEP's asked questions of the EMA (European Medicines Agency), revealing that the EU illegally approved the use of Covid-19 vaccinations. FVD International director John Laughland discusses the revelations with MEP Marcel de Graaff, MEP Joachim Kuhs, and activist Willem Engel.


Read the letter for yourself:

https://marceldegraaff.nl/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/Letter-suspension-marketing-authorizations-_231005_093400.pdf

