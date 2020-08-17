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Something big is happening in Melbourne - re: Save the children
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342 views • August 17, 2020
Video footage from Melbourne Australia. UNVERIFIED but hard to ignore footage. Could this be why Melbourne is under such a strict lock down? Rescue of children and destruction of tunnels? Add this to your arsenal of information.
Revealing interviews with children about the satanic sex cult. This needs to be watched.
This is a spiritual renewal happening all over the world. Incredible.
Revealing interviews with children about the satanic sex cult. This needs to be watched.
This is a spiritual renewal happening all over the world. Incredible.
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