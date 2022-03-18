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"We're Just Going to Kill the Dollar" Senior in the Obama Administration
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174 views • March 18, 2022
http://www.facebook.com/KbGoldSilver - In this interview with investor Kyle Bass from Day 1 at AmeriCatalyst 6th of November 2011, in Austin, Texas, Bass discloses his discussion about the economic crisis with a senior from the Obama Administration. According to Kyle Bass the basic solution coming from this senior was: "We're Just Going to Kill the Dollar".
Killing the US Dollar in this context means keep printing more US Dollars in order to weaken the dollar to make exports cheaper through inflation. Massive inflation might be the answer for the Obama Administration, but in the process your purchasing power will be destroyed. And because the US Dollar is the world's reserve currency the eventual impact of inflation would have an impact that would reach far beyond those holding US Dollar assets.
Thousands of paper currencies has come and gone over the years and there is no question if the dollar, or the euro for that sake, will have its value go to zero; the question is when?
To learn more also see "The Best Kept Secret": http://youtu.be/BZrZvgUATtE
The best way to protect your purchasing power has for thousands of years been gold. To secure both you purchasing power and your pension the best thing you can do is to take some of you paper money and exchange it into gold. With gold are protected against the long term effects of inflation and you secure you purchasing power. One company is making a new trend out of this with innovative solutions that a taking gold to the streets all over the world; Karatbars International.
To learn more visit: http://www.facebook.com/KbGoldSilver
Over the last hundred years there has also been an investment that has proved to be one of the best hedges against inflation; trees. The difference between trees and gold is that trees are a secure long term investment that gives your returns through proceeds, gold on the other hand is a secure store of value that can be used as means of payment worldwide. The combination between trees and gold is no doubt the Click2invest's favourite means of both wealth creation and wealth protection. Learn more about how you can make money with trees: http://www.facebook.com/BetterGlobeAf...
Please note:
The short clip I have published here with investor Kyle Bass is taken from a longer interview that you can seen in its entirety here: http://youtu.be/5V3kpKzd-Yw
Killing the US Dollar in this context means keep printing more US Dollars in order to weaken the dollar to make exports cheaper through inflation. Massive inflation might be the answer for the Obama Administration, but in the process your purchasing power will be destroyed. And because the US Dollar is the world's reserve currency the eventual impact of inflation would have an impact that would reach far beyond those holding US Dollar assets.
Thousands of paper currencies has come and gone over the years and there is no question if the dollar, or the euro for that sake, will have its value go to zero; the question is when?
To learn more also see "The Best Kept Secret": http://youtu.be/BZrZvgUATtE
The best way to protect your purchasing power has for thousands of years been gold. To secure both you purchasing power and your pension the best thing you can do is to take some of you paper money and exchange it into gold. With gold are protected against the long term effects of inflation and you secure you purchasing power. One company is making a new trend out of this with innovative solutions that a taking gold to the streets all over the world; Karatbars International.
To learn more visit: http://www.facebook.com/KbGoldSilver
Over the last hundred years there has also been an investment that has proved to be one of the best hedges against inflation; trees. The difference between trees and gold is that trees are a secure long term investment that gives your returns through proceeds, gold on the other hand is a secure store of value that can be used as means of payment worldwide. The combination between trees and gold is no doubt the Click2invest's favourite means of both wealth creation and wealth protection. Learn more about how you can make money with trees: http://www.facebook.com/BetterGlobeAf...
Please note:
The short clip I have published here with investor Kyle Bass is taken from a longer interview that you can seen in its entirety here: http://youtu.be/5V3kpKzd-Yw
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