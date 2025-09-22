BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

A plane flew at extremely low altitude over New Moscow, reportedly due to a drone attack threat
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1321 followers
78 views • 23 hours ago

A plane flew at extremely low altitude over New Moscow, reportedly due to a drone attack threat.

(next video the reason, the drone video)

Eyewitnesses captured footage of the aircraft passing over residential high-rises.

Moscow and several other regions are currently under Ukrainian drone attacks. Up to ten drones have been reported destroyed en route to Moscow, and flight restrictions are in place at Sheremetyevo Airport.

Adding: BREAKING: Jimmy Kimmel's late night show will RETURN tomorrow night.

DISNEY statement: 

Last Wednesday, we made the decision to suspend production on the show to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country.  It is a decision we made because we felt some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive.  We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday.

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
