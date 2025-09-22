A plane flew at extremely low altitude over New Moscow, reportedly due to a drone attack threat.

Eyewitnesses captured footage of the aircraft passing over residential high-rises.

Moscow and several other regions are currently under Ukrainian drone attacks. Up to ten drones have been reported destroyed en route to Moscow, and flight restrictions are in place at Sheremetyevo Airport.

