“What Chamath Palihapitiya Did Is Just To Justify a Continued Quid Pro Quo Between New World Order and CCP”

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01/18/2022 Royce White: Chamath Palihapitiya‘s case is a classic example of a double-crossing and a triple cross. It is really just a way for him to justify a continued quid pro quo between the New World Order and the CCP. He absolutely should be immediately removed as a minority owner. All these globalist neoliberal weaklings have all tried to play a word game with the American public, with the people of the world, and it’s coming to a head they can’t keep the coherence of logic intact anymore.