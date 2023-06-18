1 year later we find out - Russia signed a neutrality treaty with Ukrainian delegation in Turkey

1 year later we find out what happened.
Russia signed a neutrality treaty with ukrainian delegation in Turkiye, one of the conditions was that Russia withdrew from Kiev, Sumy and Chernigov, which they did. Afterwards kiev threw the treaty into the bin and declared victory.
Source @Ghost
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.