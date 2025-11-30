BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny Exposes the UN Pact for the Future: Threats to Sovereignty & Freedom
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny Exposes the UN Pact for the Future: Threats to Sovereignty & Freedom

In this urgent and revealing presentation, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny breaks down the hidden dangers inside the United Nations’ Pact for the Future, a framework she warns could undermine national sovereignty and centralize unprecedented power in the hands of global technocrats.


The pact outlines mechanisms that would allow international bodies to declare a global emergency without the consent of individual nations, opening the door for...


• Biometric digital IDs • Globalized surveillance systems • Censorship of any information deemed “unapproved” • Restrictions on personal autonomy • Centralized authority overriding national laws


For many, this raises a critical question...


Is this the blueprint for a global control system?


What happens to human rights, informed consent, and personal freedom if global institutions gain the authority to bypass nations entirely?


As Dr. Tenpenny highlights the parallels to the WHO’s previous treaty attempts, she lays out what’s at stake and why the public must stay informed.


