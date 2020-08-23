© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Virus is Corporate fake Government. 2020 is Wake Up Time --- SHARE THIS EVERYWHERE ..!!
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
72 views • August 23, 2020
They are fraud. Ignore their stupid rules, ignore their ignorant enforces, ignore their unlawful courts, OBEY YOUR CONSTITUTION that tells us to be in LAWFUL REBELLION.
"When injustice becomes law resistance becomes duty". Now is the time Australia.
Wayne tells us of the decline in the West because of corruption via the fraud of Corporate Governments & how they have deceived the people not only of the US,UK,Canada,NZ & Australia but the World that they are legitimate. This deception is going to end & this fake Plandemic will be the beginning of their demise, we must reject them & return to our Constitution & take all our Countries back to Common Law & decency.
Backup Channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/liab...
Get the real ANZAC Australian Flag here.
https://www.ausyflags.com.au/product/...
https://communismbythebackdoor.tv
TO BUY THE ORIGINAL CONSTITUTION
Wayne Glew
24 Hagan Road Glenfield
Geraldton WA 6532
$150 plus postage $20
Free Download of Original Constitution
https://www.foundingdocs.gov.au/resou...
https://www.greataustralianparty.com.au
Link to Documents: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1FMUg...
https://www.greataustralianparty.com.au
https://www.thecrowhouse.com/home.html
http://www.clra.info
http://www.fnq.cc/property_rights.html
https://www.youtube.com/user/thecrowh...
https://www.cirnow.com.au/
https://www.australianpatriotradio.com
http://www.advance-australia.com.au
https://www.facebook.com/wayne.glew.12
https://larryhannigan.com
https://www.truth-now.net
https://livingintheprivate.blogspot.c...
http://noplaceforcorruption.com/index...
http://annavonreitz.com
http://www.strawmanstory.info
https://www.commonlawcourt.com
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8B6...
Download the Constitution FREE: http://www.cirnow.com.au/fileuploads/...
https://www.gofundme.com/f/canberra-c...
Go fund me to organise & kick the crims out of Canberra.
https://www.gofundme.com/f/canberra-c...
Reversion process to get out of there system.
https://lookaside.fbsbx.com/file/Reve...
Section 109: of the Commonwealth Constitution provides "that where a state law
is inconsistent with a Commonwealth law, the state law is invalid, to the extent of the inconsistency."
Silence in the face of evil is itself evil; God will not hold us guiltless. Not to speak is to speak. Not to act is to act.
-Dietrich Bonhoeffer
Shared from and subscribe to:
liabilitymate
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCApxF4KMXdRFhcZQpe3Lgtg
#DestroyFakeGovernment #UnlawfulGovernment
"When injustice becomes law resistance becomes duty". Now is the time Australia.
Wayne tells us of the decline in the West because of corruption via the fraud of Corporate Governments & how they have deceived the people not only of the US,UK,Canada,NZ & Australia but the World that they are legitimate. This deception is going to end & this fake Plandemic will be the beginning of their demise, we must reject them & return to our Constitution & take all our Countries back to Common Law & decency.
Backup Channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/liab...
Get the real ANZAC Australian Flag here.
https://www.ausyflags.com.au/product/...
https://communismbythebackdoor.tv
TO BUY THE ORIGINAL CONSTITUTION
Wayne Glew
24 Hagan Road Glenfield
Geraldton WA 6532
$150 plus postage $20
Free Download of Original Constitution
https://www.foundingdocs.gov.au/resou...
https://www.greataustralianparty.com.au
Link to Documents: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1FMUg...
https://www.greataustralianparty.com.au
https://www.thecrowhouse.com/home.html
http://www.clra.info
http://www.fnq.cc/property_rights.html
https://www.youtube.com/user/thecrowh...
https://www.cirnow.com.au/
https://www.australianpatriotradio.com
http://www.advance-australia.com.au
https://www.facebook.com/wayne.glew.12
https://larryhannigan.com
https://www.truth-now.net
https://livingintheprivate.blogspot.c...
http://noplaceforcorruption.com/index...
http://annavonreitz.com
http://www.strawmanstory.info
https://www.commonlawcourt.com
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8B6...
Download the Constitution FREE: http://www.cirnow.com.au/fileuploads/...
https://www.gofundme.com/f/canberra-c...
Go fund me to organise & kick the crims out of Canberra.
https://www.gofundme.com/f/canberra-c...
Reversion process to get out of there system.
https://lookaside.fbsbx.com/file/Reve...
Section 109: of the Commonwealth Constitution provides "that where a state law
is inconsistent with a Commonwealth law, the state law is invalid, to the extent of the inconsistency."
Silence in the face of evil is itself evil; God will not hold us guiltless. Not to speak is to speak. Not to act is to act.
-Dietrich Bonhoeffer
Shared from and subscribe to:
liabilitymate
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCApxF4KMXdRFhcZQpe3Lgtg
#DestroyFakeGovernment #UnlawfulGovernment
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.