'Say No To Evil' Protest Day 21: Live Coverage Of The U.S. Protest

https://gnews.org/articles/587209
摘要：December 10th was the 21st day of the peaceful protests initiated by the people of New Federal State of China(NFSC). As protests went on, more and more people realized that the CCP has infiltrated America’s judicial system, and expressed support and praise to the NFSC fellow fighter’s protest.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.