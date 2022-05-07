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KIDNEY PROBLEMS AND THE ESSENCE OF LIFE | True Pathfinder
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69 views • May 07, 2022
In this video we explore one of the most important organs - the kidneys.
We discuss their crucial role for overall health, the causes and symptoms of common kidney diseases, how to prevent them, natural, holistic ways to resolve them, and much, much more.
For the personal holistic care you need and deserve contact us at:
https://christine.doctor
Get the most powerful holistic tools here:
https://vibrant-body.net/
Please support our work by becoming a Patron and gain access to exclusive content: patreon.com/truepathfinder
Keep liking, keep sharing, keep subscribing.
Stay healthy and aware!
#health #holistichealth #kidneys #kidneydisease #kidneyproblems #kidneytherapy #healthykidneys #kidneyremedies #kidneytreatment #holistictreatment #holistictherapy #milieutherapy #terraintherapy #chronicdiseaseprevention #healthylife #detox
We discuss their crucial role for overall health, the causes and symptoms of common kidney diseases, how to prevent them, natural, holistic ways to resolve them, and much, much more.
For the personal holistic care you need and deserve contact us at:
https://christine.doctor
Get the most powerful holistic tools here:
https://vibrant-body.net/
Please support our work by becoming a Patron and gain access to exclusive content: patreon.com/truepathfinder
Keep liking, keep sharing, keep subscribing.
Stay healthy and aware!
#health #holistichealth #kidneys #kidneydisease #kidneyproblems #kidneytherapy #healthykidneys #kidneyremedies #kidneytreatment #holistictreatment #holistictherapy #milieutherapy #terraintherapy #chronicdiseaseprevention #healthylife #detox
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