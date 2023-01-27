Flocking to Fables—Part 2 - February Newsletter

On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/flocking-fables-part-2
The biblical basis for this two-part article is 2 Timothy 4:3-4: “For the time will come when they will not endure sound doctrine; but after their own lusts shall they heap to themselves teachers, having itching ears; And they shall turn away their ears from the truth, and shall be turned unto fables.”
In this part, the focus will be on a significant cause that is turning Christendom away from “sound doctrine,” away “from the truth,” and “turned unto fables.” It’s called mysticism.
As we noted, mysticism is the obscurity of biblical doctrine. It is a process of taking the truth of God’s Word and distorting it so badly that it becomes devoid of reason, logic, and common sense. It is a completely subjective process that rejects the objective truth presented in the Scriptures.
Our main website: www.thebereancall.org
Store: store.thebereancall.org
Download our app: www.thebereancall.org/app
In-depth research on a variety of Bible topics: https://www.thebereancall.org/topics
Sign up for our email updates: https://www.thebereancall.org/subscribe
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.