DON'T ASK QUESTIONS!?? JUST TAKE THE JAB! NYC NEW SALES PITCH...

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Waking the Future
2436 subscribers
New York has been one of the biggest pushers of the entire covid scam from the start. The new propaganda coming from them should scare even the fast asleep!
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