Big Sky Trooper (1995, SNES)

Big Sky Trooper is a shoot'em up developed by LucasArts and published by JVP Musical Industries.



The Space Slugs, an alien species, encounter the LucasArts logo during their exploration of the galaxy, and link it with advertising and bones. Since their leader, the Sultan of Slime, hates both bones and advertising, they declare war on mankind. You play an unnamed kid who becomes a Big Sky Trooper to defeat the Space Slugs.



The game has several modes. You first travel the galaxy to reach certain planets. You can only travel to planets where you deploid a satellite in orbit and adjacent planets. Upon arrival you might encounter a Slug patrol which you fight in a mode similar to Asteroids. Once there are no Slug ships, you can deploy a satellite, but only if the planet is not occupied by the Slugs. Otherwise, you beam down to the surface. Here, you travel the planet in a combat suit. You have a health bar and an energy bar. You can use a weapon to zap Slugs and other hostile aliens, and you can use items you find, like keys or extra weapons. There are also mission objectives which usually involve travelling to certain planets.

