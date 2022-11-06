Not another penny will go to Ukraine under Republicans – Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

RT





Nov 5, 2022





Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene from Georgia has said 'not another penny will go to Ukraine' if her party wins a majority in the midterm elections. To date, as the Democrats control Congress, Washington has provided more than 18 billion dollars to Kiev since the beginning of hostilities, though American voters appear to have other priorities on their minds, as a recent poll shows.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1rq6r8-not-another-penny-will-go-to-ukraine-under-republicans-rep.-marjorie-taylor.html