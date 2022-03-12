© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Peter McCullough on The Highwire with Del Bigtree
Follow
2
Share
Report
367 views • March 12, 2022
Dr. McCullough exposes the dangers of the COVID MRNA death shot. He sticks to the data and is avoids drama, unlike me. These demons have tried to kill and enslave the populace and must be brought to justice. He does report malfeasance.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.