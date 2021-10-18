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U.S. Soldiers Speak Out: "America Is Under Attack, Prepare Yourself Now”
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2654 views • October 18, 2021
U.S. Soldiers Speak Out: "America Is Under Attack, Prepare Yourself Now”
https://t.me/StormIsUponUsJM/2225
We made this crowdsourced documentary series in collaboration with Special Forces. It features many soldiers, Marines, operators, IC members, police, sheriffs, marshals, veterans, doctors, nurses and patriots from all walks of life who are risking everything to defend the American people and freedom worldwide.
The fog of war is about to get extremely thick. To counter confusion, we are releasing the first 4-parts of this series in one 4-hour video file here.
Here is the statement we put out:
National Security Alert: Act of War, Thousands of U.S. Special Forces and Combat Troops Discharged as Total Force ‘Vaccination’ Decimates Military Readiness
(via POGSOFCOM )
Subscribe and share 👉👇👇 @StormIsUponUsJM
https://t.me/StormIsUponUsJM/2225
We made this crowdsourced documentary series in collaboration with Special Forces. It features many soldiers, Marines, operators, IC members, police, sheriffs, marshals, veterans, doctors, nurses and patriots from all walks of life who are risking everything to defend the American people and freedom worldwide.
The fog of war is about to get extremely thick. To counter confusion, we are releasing the first 4-parts of this series in one 4-hour video file here.
Here is the statement we put out:
National Security Alert: Act of War, Thousands of U.S. Special Forces and Combat Troops Discharged as Total Force ‘Vaccination’ Decimates Military Readiness
(via POGSOFCOM )
Subscribe and share 👉👇👇 @StormIsUponUsJM
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