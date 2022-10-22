Collapse of Deep State's Covid Vax Propaganda Goes Mainstream | Alex Newman

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The collapse of the Covid injection narrative is accelerating and has now burst through the censorship into mainstream consciousness in Europe and the United States, explains The New American magazine Senior Editor Alex Newman in this episode of Behind The Deep State. The house of cards underpinning the Deep State's fraudulent campaign is collapsing. One key milestone in that process was Florida State Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo highlighting data showing that young men injected with the experimental mRNA concoction faced an 84% increase in fatal cardiac events. Older people also saw drastic increases in fatal heart issues following the injection. Then, a major scandal broke in Europe as a senior Pfizer executive admitted to the European Parliament that the company had never even tested whether the injection prevented transmission prior to pushing the shot, claiming the Big Pharma behemoth had to move at the "speed of science." Even the notoriously dishonest fact-checking companies have been forced to concede the point, trying to cover up the scandal by claiming it "lacks context" and is "misleading" because Pfizer never claimed the shot prevented transmission. And yet, we have multiple videos of Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla claiming it stops transmission. Multiple members of the European Parliament called this criminal. Incredibly, Bourla, the CDC, and the FDA are STILL peddling the latest "boosters" of this unsafe and ineffective injection, even though their own advisors such as Dr. Paul Offit are calling them out. Newman concludes by calling for accountability for all those involved.
Related Links:
Document - Florida Guidance for mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines
https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/20221007-guidance-mrna-covid19-vaccines-doc.pdf
Video - Pfizer admits the jab was never tested on preventing transmission
https://twitter.com/Rob_Roos/status/1579759795225198593
Behind the Deep State - Biden Using Public Schools to Inject Young Children With COVID Shots
https://thenewamerican.com/biden-using-public-schools-to-inject-young-children-with-covid-shots/
Video - MEP Cristian Terhes
https://twitter.com/i/status/1579990000179228672
Tweet - Albert Bourla, CEO of Pfizer
https://twitter.com/AlbertBourla/status/1580207695483002880
Tweet - Rochelle Walensky, Director of the CDC
https://twitter.com/CDCDirector/status/1580242728540983296
For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com