Collapse of Deep State's Covid Vax Propaganda Goes Mainstream | Alex Newman

The collapse of the Covid injection narrative is accelerating and has now burst through the censorship into mainstream consciousness in Europe and the United States, explains The New American magazine Senior Editor Alex Newman in this episode of Behind The Deep State. The house of cards underpinning the Deep State's fraudulent campaign is collapsing. One key milestone in that process was Florida State Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo highlighting data showing that young men injected with the experimental mRNA concoction faced an 84% increase in fatal cardiac events. Older people also saw drastic increases in fatal heart issues following the injection. Then, a major scandal broke in Europe as a senior Pfizer executive admitted to the European Parliament that the company had never even tested whether the injection prevented transmission prior to pushing the shot, claiming the Big Pharma behemoth had to move at the "speed of science." Even the notoriously dishonest fact-checking companies have been forced to concede the point, trying to cover up the scandal by claiming it "lacks context" and is "misleading" because Pfizer never claimed the shot prevented transmission. And yet, we have multiple videos of Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla claiming it stops transmission. Multiple members of the European Parliament called this criminal. Incredibly, Bourla, the CDC, and the FDA are STILL peddling the latest "boosters" of this unsafe and ineffective injection, even though their own advisors such as Dr. Paul Offit are calling them out. Newman concludes by calling for accountability for all those involved.

