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Nurse Gets Bells Palsy From "Vaccine"!
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2439 views • December 28, 2020
Dec 28, 2020
Bill Gates Is EVIL
Khalilah Mitchell, a registered nurse from Nashville Tennessee, suffers the aftermath of getting the vaccine. Don't miss this shocking warning about the dangers of the covid-19 vaccine.
https://banned.video/watch?id=5fe97c3ca63e2b15ed7031e8
Bill Gates Is EVIL
Khalilah Mitchell, a registered nurse from Nashville Tennessee, suffers the aftermath of getting the vaccine. Don't miss this shocking warning about the dangers of the covid-19 vaccine.
https://banned.video/watch?id=5fe97c3ca63e2b15ed7031e8
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