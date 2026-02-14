© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Maria Zeeee-Where is MAGA Heading? ft. Owen Shroyer
328 views • 1 day ago
Daily Pulse Ep 196 | Owen Shroyer has historically been a staunch supporter of President Trump, to the point of even being arrested due to his support. He says that sentiment is changing for many Conservatives. Following the Epstein saga in particular, Owen says MAGA is over and many are looking to a new way forward.
