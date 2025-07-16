BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

VAXX poison turns actor’s brain to mush – nearly killed by jab-induced TUMOR
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10026 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
332 views • 1 day ago

Hollyoaks actor Craig Russell has shockingly revealed that he “nearly died” after a massive brain tumor wreaked havoc on his health—but was his condition sparked or worsened by the poison injections?

The 48-year-old actor, known for roles in EastEnders and Hollyoaks, suffered memory loss, confusion, and partial blindness—symptoms eerily similar to those reported by thousands of vax-injured victims worldwide.

"The tumor got so big it pushed my skull up and out—it deformed the back of my head," Russell admitted, describing how doctors warned he might not survive surgery.

But here’s the critical detail: Russell was a proud double-jabbed advocate, enthusiastically praising the NHS and promoting the COVID shots back in 2021. Now? His brain was ravaged by a mysterious mass—just like countless others reporting severe neurological issues post-vaccination.

COINCIDENCE? Or EVIDENCE OF A BIG PHARMA COVER-UP?

While the corporate media dismisses it as “bad luck,” those paying attention know the truth: The so-called “safe and effective” vaccines are leaving a trail of destruction.

Russell miraculously survived, but how many others won’t?

THE GLOBALIST MEDICAL ESTABLISHMENT IS PLAYING RUSSIAN ROULETTE WITH YOUR HEALTH.

----------

Mirrored - bootcamp

Bootcamp now on Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/chestyp

Please subscribe to him, he has done some excellent work during the plandemic/vaxx genocide

----------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
brain tumorcleopatracraig russell
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy