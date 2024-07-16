BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Protesting Student getting Shot by Police in Bangladesh - part 1
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
247 views • 9 months ago

From subscriber Zain, to:

Dear DDGeopolitics team, i want to share a video with you of ongoing recent Bangladeshi students protests against the quotas in public service. Right now the quota stands 56%, of which 30% is reserved for Freedom fighters and their offsprings. The Freedom Fighters list itself is full of corruption and controversial. Students have demand the quotas to be reformed and brought down to 5%.

The protests has turned violent after Prime Minister compared the protesting students as Rajakars(Traitors). Ruling party MPs and their student organisations have shared similar words. Students from all corners of the country are fuming in protests.

For two days now, the pro-government student political organisation called Chattro League and police has cracked down violently on the protesters with hundreds of injured and multiple death. 

Media and journalists have taken a pro-government stance and are publishing fabricated news. We are pretty much in a media blackout. 

I am reaching out to your channel to share our struggle. I am attaching a video of a protesting student getting shot by a police in point blank range.

More about this:  https://apnews.com/article/bangladesh-quota-violence-hasina-student-protests-c3982590332a1639c88a22257e20f7d2


current eventspoliticsrussiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
