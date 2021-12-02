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Phantasy Star II Revival Teaser Trailer (A Fan Game Made with GODOT)
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11 views • December 02, 2021
A short teaser trailer for the upcoming fan game Phantasy Star II Revival, made with the GODOT engine.
Music by Steve at Arteria3D: https://arteria3d.myshopify.com
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/missiontoast
Check out my brother's gaming channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/DenverGamer
OTHER FAN-MADE GAMES
Check out Phantasy Star: 20 Years Later (Windows only) by AnnTenna: https://anntenna.itch.io/ps20
Additional fan games can be found at: http://www.pscave.com/fangames
Check out Tremendouz's AMAZING rendition of Restoration (original by Tokuhiko Uwabo). Full cover here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Oc0qQvjwtvM
Music by Steve at Arteria3D: https://arteria3d.myshopify.com
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/missiontoast
Check out my brother's gaming channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/DenverGamer
OTHER FAN-MADE GAMES
Check out Phantasy Star: 20 Years Later (Windows only) by AnnTenna: https://anntenna.itch.io/ps20
Additional fan games can be found at: http://www.pscave.com/fangames
Check out Tremendouz's AMAZING rendition of Restoration (original by Tokuhiko Uwabo). Full cover here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Oc0qQvjwtvM
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