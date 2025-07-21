BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Jesus Fast Breaks Sin Barriers and Deepens Our Connection with God - K. Sheldon Bailey
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
410 followers
7 views • 1 day ago


One afternoon, during a life of crime that included drug use, drug distribution, and violence, K. Sheldon Bailey heard the voice of the Lord say, “Serve Me now or go to prison and serve Me later.” That ultimatum gave him pause and eventually led him to Christ. Thanks to the grace of God, he was delivered from the darkness and has been a born-again Christian for over 35 years. A former senior pastor of 11 years, K. Sheldon ministers around the world in churches, crusades, and pastor conferences. He discusses his latest book, The Jesus Fast, and how true fasting can be used to target problems, provide guidance, and free us from sin or bad habits. He says, “True fasting helps put the flesh to death.”



TAKEAWAYS


Fasting is one of the weapons of our warfare that helps us in a number of ways


Jesus fasted for 40 days in the wilderness, and He abstained from food


There is power in Christian unity - especially regarding fasting in a time where everyone is divided about something


K. Sheldon makes an interesting claim concerning The Daniel Fast and how it differs from The Jesus Fast



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Download the CCM App: https://bit.ly/3VC4D2X

The Jesus Fast book: https://amzn.to/3GKpvUy


🔗 CONNECT WITH K. SHELDON BAILEY

Website: https://ksbmi.org/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ksheldon.bailey

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@ksheldonbailey1023


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/

Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin

Wholesale Direct Metals: https://wholesaledirectmetals.com/tina

MasterPeace (get discounts with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
healthchristjesussindetoxfastingpastorprisonministryhealthymentalphysicaltina griffincounter culture mom showk sheldon bailey
