The Jesus Fast Breaks Sin Barriers and Deepens Our Connection with God - K. Sheldon Bailey





One afternoon, during a life of crime that included drug use, drug distribution, and violence, K. Sheldon Bailey heard the voice of the Lord say, “Serve Me now or go to prison and serve Me later.” That ultimatum gave him pause and eventually led him to Christ. Thanks to the grace of God, he was delivered from the darkness and has been a born-again Christian for over 35 years. A former senior pastor of 11 years, K. Sheldon ministers around the world in churches, crusades, and pastor conferences. He discusses his latest book, The Jesus Fast, and how true fasting can be used to target problems, provide guidance, and free us from sin or bad habits. He says, “True fasting helps put the flesh to death.”









TAKEAWAYS





Fasting is one of the weapons of our warfare that helps us in a number of ways





Jesus fasted for 40 days in the wilderness, and He abstained from food





There is power in Christian unity - especially regarding fasting in a time where everyone is divided about something





K. Sheldon makes an interesting claim concerning The Daniel Fast and how it differs from The Jesus Fast









