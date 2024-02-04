Identifying the Little Horn of Daniel, Part Two

Join Tom Stapleton for part two of his study as he walks through the Little Horn of Daniel 7. He identifies all of the activities of this critical end times player given in Daniel 7. Understanding who the Little Horn is will be crucial to understanding all of the final time prophecies of Scripture. Unbeknownst to him, the Little Horn is positioning himself even now to fulfill his role in end times prophecy.

___>>a good read is also the booklet of a 2003 edition by A. Jan Marcussen <A shocking glimpse behind the scene-National Sunday Law -Forces unite amid stupendiuos crisis..>