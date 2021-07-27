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James and Justification (chapter one)
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23 views • July 27, 2021
The Book of James and the matter of justification has always been a contentious issue between the greatest denominations; even Luther dismissed the epistle for a while. Understanding James is pivotal to understanding justification. James and Justification is all about reaching that understanding. Only then can you realise just how free you are.
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