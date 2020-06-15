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Radio Quebec - Fausse pandémie et terrorisme d'État
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11 views • June 15, 2020
Import YT 13 juin 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hwQ3LzpZG7c
Chaîne YT Radio-Québec : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxLJZvb6-tlvk5Lq_vyETOQ
Si tout le monde sait que le Covid ressemble à une grippe sévère, pourquoi les gouvernements continuent-ils à terroriser leurs population? La réponse dans ce webjournal.
Appuyez Radio-Québec : http://www.paypal.me/AlexisCossette
Chaîne YT Radio-Québec : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxLJZvb6-tlvk5Lq_vyETOQ
Si tout le monde sait que le Covid ressemble à une grippe sévère, pourquoi les gouvernements continuent-ils à terroriser leurs population? La réponse dans ce webjournal.
Appuyez Radio-Québec : http://www.paypal.me/AlexisCossette
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