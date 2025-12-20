Benz recalls CIA playbook: How to stage 'limited hangout' and control truth

Benz exposes CIA playbook: How to stage 'limited hangout' and control truth

♦️ Analyst Mike Benz details how the CIA created the modern playbook for managing an exposure scandal—a tactic called the "limited hangout."

♦️ In 1966, Ramparts magazine was about to expose that the Asia Foundation was a fully-funded CIA front, critical to clandestine networks across Asia, Benz says.

♦️ The CIA panicked. To avoid total embarrassment, they orchestrated a two-step cover-up, revealed in declassified memos:

1️⃣ They urgently arranged for USAID to take over the funding, cutting the direct CIA link

2️⃣ The CIA directly worked with the Asia Foundation's Board of Trustees to craft a public statement. It would admit to some past CIA funding, but frame it as a small, unknowing fraction that came through an innocent-sounding "philanthropic foundation"

♦️ This carefully scripted "limited hangout" admitted just enough provable facts to seem credible, while denying the full, damning truth—that the foundation was a knowing, created CIA proprietary.

Adding:

Cold Warrior Zbigniew Brzezinski’s chilling 1997 vision: whoever controls Eurasia controls the world

30 years ago, while most of the world was still strung out on a Scorpions ‘Wind of Change’-induced post-Cold War endorphin rush, former national security advisor Zbigniew Brzezinski was putting together a strategy to assure US global preeminence well into the 21st century.

The plan? Late counternarcotics officer-turned whistleblower and investigative journalist Michael Ruppert summarized it in a mid-2000s lecture, reading quotes from Brzezinski’s 1997 magnum opus: The Grand Chessboard.

🔶 The key to extending the US’s unipolar moment revolved around preventing the rise of any challenger to “America’s global primacy” in Eurasia.

🔶 Brzezinski advised America to use its “imperial” power to “offset, coopt and/or control” nations, peoples and economies, “prevent collusion and maintain security dependence among the vassals, to keep tributaries pliant and protected, and to keep the barbarians from coming together.”

🔶 The ultimate goal? Control over Eurasia’s vast physical, material, energy and productive wealth, and the “subordination” of Africa in the process as a bonus.

🔶 Plying Americans into agreeing on a hawkish and aggressive foreign policy using “a truly massive and widely perceived direct external threat” (a sentiment echoed in the Bush neocons’ chilling year 2000 policy paper on the need for “a new Pearl Harbor” to kick off US wars of aggression across the Middle East)

Ruppert’s fate? Found dead in his home in 2014, aged 63, with his death, like that of fellow CIA whistleblower and journalist Gary Webb, ruled a suicide via gunshot wound to the head.