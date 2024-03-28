Create New Account
Glenn is SICK of Hearing THIS About America
Published Yesterday

Glenn Beck


Mar 27, 2024


Glenn has heard a lot of talk lately about how Americans should hunker down and beg the government for help because the destruction of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key may affect our supply chain for a long time. But Glenn is "SICK" of hearing what America CANNOT do. Instead, Glenn asks us to remember who we are, what we've done, and who we came from. We invented skyscrapers, built the Hoover Dam, and answered the Great Depression with some of the biggest marvels of engineering ever accomplished!"Stop tearing everything down," Glenn says, "and let's start BUILDING."


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-EHppyNly2Y

