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This Quantum Life #128 - The Fortress of Silence
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10 views • June 09, 2021
In these chaotic days of mental, emotional and spiritual warfare, it has become a vital part of human health to seek out and find that "fortress of solitude" within each of us, where we can lean into the Great Silence of Divine Presence, and find that rock of equipoise that keeps us centered in the transcendence of the mundane.
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