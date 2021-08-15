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POTP - E19 - Dr. Peter McCullough (1 of 2)
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Perspectives on the Pandemic, August 14, 2021
Renowned physician and professor of medicine Dr. Peter McCullough describes early treatment protocols for COVID-19 that have saved countless lives... and the forces that have aligned themselves against their widespread adoption.
Below are resources for early outpatient treatment:
https://aapsonline.org/
https://covid19criticalcare.com/covid-19-protocols/math-plus-protocol/
https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33315116/
The following are the references cited by Dr. McCullough in our interview:
https://www.amjmed.com/article/S0002-9343(20)30673-2/fulltext
https://scholarlycommons.henryford.com/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=1139&;context=infectiousdiseases_articles
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34051877/
https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/2767593
https://www.preprints.org/manuscript/202007.0025/v1
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34130113/
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-020-19802-w#Sec4
https://www.who.int/publications/i/item/WHO-2019-nCoV-lab-testing-2021.1-eng
https://www.cdc.gov/csels/dls/locs/2021/07-21-2021-lab-alert-Changes_CDC_RT-PCR_SARS-CoV-2_Testing_1.html
https://jameslyonsweiler.com/2021/01/31/follow-the-science-not-mere-authority-on-covid19-pcr-false-positive-rates/
https://www.hackensackmeridianhealth.org/press-releases/2021/01/19/hackensack-meridians-john-theurer-cancer-center-jtcc-observational-study-suggests-role-for-hydroxycholorquine-as-outpatient-treatment-for-covid-19-infection/
https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/nvss/vsrr/covid_weekly/index.htm#Comorbidities
https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(20)31180-6/fulltext
https://www.ijidonline.com/article/S1201-9712(20)30534-8/fulltext
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0306987721001419
Renowned physician and professor of medicine Dr. Peter McCullough describes early treatment protocols for COVID-19 that have saved countless lives... and the forces that have aligned themselves against their widespread adoption.
Below are resources for early outpatient treatment:
https://aapsonline.org/
https://covid19criticalcare.com/covid-19-protocols/math-plus-protocol/
https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33315116/
The following are the references cited by Dr. McCullough in our interview:
https://www.amjmed.com/article/S0002-9343(20)30673-2/fulltext
https://scholarlycommons.henryford.com/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=1139&;context=infectiousdiseases_articles
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34051877/
https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/2767593
https://www.preprints.org/manuscript/202007.0025/v1
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34130113/
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-020-19802-w#Sec4
https://www.who.int/publications/i/item/WHO-2019-nCoV-lab-testing-2021.1-eng
https://www.cdc.gov/csels/dls/locs/2021/07-21-2021-lab-alert-Changes_CDC_RT-PCR_SARS-CoV-2_Testing_1.html
https://jameslyonsweiler.com/2021/01/31/follow-the-science-not-mere-authority-on-covid19-pcr-false-positive-rates/
https://www.hackensackmeridianhealth.org/press-releases/2021/01/19/hackensack-meridians-john-theurer-cancer-center-jtcc-observational-study-suggests-role-for-hydroxycholorquine-as-outpatient-treatment-for-covid-19-infection/
https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/nvss/vsrr/covid_weekly/index.htm#Comorbidities
https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(20)31180-6/fulltext
https://www.ijidonline.com/article/S1201-9712(20)30534-8/fulltext
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0306987721001419
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