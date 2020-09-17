Religion and Faith in God Are Not The Same

"Armchair Christians" asks the question of what is religion... or what is faith? Most professing Christians have been confused by false teachers and bewitched by false doctrines (e.g. the Billy Graham gospel) to the point where the heart of Jesus' Gospel of the Kingdom has been left out. This video explores how well known theologian, Anthony Buzzard, looked as far back as the Apostle's Creed, arguing that a superficial Jesus has been given to the masses. Unfortunately, Buzzard's own conclusion fell short of what it really means to follow Jesus. Do you believe Jesus will come again? Do you know what the heart and soul of the Gospel really is? Check out this video if you believe in getting out of your armchair, because actions speak louder than words!