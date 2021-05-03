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Internet Reaction to Covid19 Vaccine and the Nano-Particles Patent
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281 views • May 03, 2021
Standing For Humanity - 27 Apr 2021
This is the truth about the “vaccine” the New World Order wants to impose on us all, but the fact is, the whole concept of the Coronavirus named COVID-19 is the greatest hoax and crime against humanity violating creation and laws of creation at 3rd dimension and this is an indisputable fact that cannot be concealed or undone – so don’t overlook the violations to creation itself that’s unfolding on earth.
This is the first time ever we have all Intelligence agencies, Governments, Military, Companies, Organisations, Media, Churches, Religion standing as ONE against creation with their Coronavirus hoax named COVID-19 to change Human DNA with the Gene Code Injection to destroy humanity.
This is the truth about the “vaccine” the New World Order wants to impose on us all, but the fact is, the whole concept of the Coronavirus named COVID-19 is the greatest hoax and crime against humanity violating creation and laws of creation at 3rd dimension and this is an indisputable fact that cannot be concealed or undone – so don’t overlook the violations to creation itself that’s unfolding on earth.
This is the first time ever we have all Intelligence agencies, Governments, Military, Companies, Organisations, Media, Churches, Religion standing as ONE against creation with their Coronavirus hoax named COVID-19 to change Human DNA with the Gene Code Injection to destroy humanity.
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